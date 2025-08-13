Frontier Springs standalone net profit rises 111.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 48.45% to Rs 75.34 croreNet profit of Frontier Springs rose 111.17% to Rs 14.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 48.45% to Rs 75.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 50.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales75.3450.75 48 OPM %27.1219.21 -PBDT20.9610.36 102 PBT19.929.41 112 NP14.746.98 111
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content