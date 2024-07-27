Board of AccelerateBS India approves bonus issue of 3:5

At meeting held on 26 July 2024

The Board of AccelerateBS India at its meeting held on 26 July 2024 has approved the proposal to issue bonus equity shares in the proportion of 3:5 i.e. 3 equity shares of Rs 10/- each for every 5 equity shares of Rs 10/- each held by the shareholders of the company as on the record date, subject to the approval of shareholders of the company in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company.