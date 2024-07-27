Business Standard
JM Financial Credit Solutions standalone net profit rises 344.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Sales decline 14.52% to Rs 268.64 crore
Net profit of JM Financial Credit Solutions rose 344.99% to Rs 44.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.52% to Rs 268.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 314.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales268.64314.29 -15 OPM %72.9652.48 -PBDT61.3714.70 317 PBT59.8913.68 338 NP44.8110.07 345
First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

