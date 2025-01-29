Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Adani Power increases fund raising limit by way of NCDs to Rs 11,000 cr

Board of Adani Power increases fund raising limit by way of NCDs to Rs 11,000 cr

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

At meeting held on 29 January 2025

The Board of Adani Power at its meeting held on 29 January 2025 has approved enhancement and combination of the previously approved fund-raising limit by way of non convertible debentures (NCDs) from Rs. 5,000 crores to Rs. 11,000 crore, which are to be raised through public issue or private placement, or a mix thereof, and which may be issued in one or more tranche.

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

