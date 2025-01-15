Business Standard

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail approves preferential issue of up to 8.04 cr equity shares

Board of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail approves preferential issue of up to 8.04 cr equity shares

Image

Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

At meeting held on 15 January 2025

The Board of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail at its meeting held on 15 January 2025 has approved issuance of equity shares of the Company on a preferential issue basis as under:

i. Up to 4,08,72,580 equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each at issue price of Rs 317.45/- each including the Premium of Rs 307.45/- each, aggregating to an amount up to Rs 1297,50,00,521 under Promoter/ Promoter Group category and

ii. Up to 3,96,97,838 equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each at issue price of Rs 272.37/- each including the Premium of Rs 262.37/- each, aggregating to an amount up to Rs 1081,25,00,137 to Qualified Institutional Buyers under Non-Promoter Category.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Optiemus Infracom inks pact with Taiwan-based KunWay Technology

Optiemus Infracom inks pact with Taiwan-based KunWay Technology

Energy stocks rise

Energy stocks rise

Power shares rise

Power shares rise

Utilties stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks edge higher

Welspun Corp edge higher on inking MoU with Saudi Aramco

Welspun Corp edge higher on inking MoU with Saudi Aramco

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySat Kartar Shopping IPO AllotmentBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon