Board of Bayer CropScience approves change in directorate

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 7:51 PM IST
At meeting held on 01 February 2024
The Board of Bayer CropScience at its meeting held on 01 February 2024 has approved the following change in directorate:
Resignation of Dr. Harsh Kumar Bhanwala (DIN: 06417704) as the Non Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from 01 February 2024.
Resignation of Brian Naber, Non Executive Non-Independent Director (DIN: 09115300) with effect from 01 February 2024.
Appointment of Dr. Miriam Holstein (DIN: 10458293) as Additional Non Executive Non-Independent Director with effect from 01 February 2024.
First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 7:34 PM IST

