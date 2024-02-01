Sensex (    %)
                        
Ion Exchange wins contract of Rs 152.46 cr

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 7:31 PM IST
For a desalinated water unit for a project in North Africa
Ion Exchange (India) has been awarded a Contract from Material Construction Trading FZCO, UAE for Engineering, Manufacturing, Delivery to site, supervision of erection, commissioning and start-up of Desalinated water unit for a Project in North Africa at a contract value of Rs 152.46 crore plus VAT. The project is to be completed within 8 months from the date of Letter of Acceptance.
First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 7:13 PM IST

