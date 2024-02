S J S Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 32.21% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 50.97% to Rs 160.59 crore

Net profit of S J S Enterprises rose 32.21% to Rs 20.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 15.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 50.97% to Rs 160.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 106.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.160.59106.3725.1324.5438.7327.8627.9021.7020.7715.71