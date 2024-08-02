Business Standard
Board of Black Box approves issuance of convertible warrants aggregating Rs 409.99 cr

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
At meeting held on 02 August 2024
The Board of Black Box at its meeting held on 02 August 2024 has approved the issuance of up to 98,32,123 convertible Warrants on preferential basis at a price of Rs. 417/] per warrant with a right to the warrant holders to apply for and be allotted 1 (one) equity share of the face value Rs. 2/] each at a premium of Rs. 415/] per shares, for each warrant within a period of 18 months from the date of allotment of the Warrants, aggregating to Rs. 4,09,99,95,291/]. The warrants are proposed to be issued at a price of Rs. 417 each
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 8:55 AM IST

