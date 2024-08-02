Indegene consolidated net profit rises 28.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.36% to Rs 676.50 crore

Net profit of Indegene rose 28.22% to Rs 87.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 68.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.36% to Rs 676.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 607.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.676.50607.5019.0515.93139.70112.70119.6092.5087.7068.40