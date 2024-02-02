Board of Brightcom Group appoints director

At meeting held on 02 February 2024

The Board of Brightcom Group at its meeting held on 02 February 2024 has appointed Kallol Sen (DIN #00671018) as an Additional (Executive) Director and he shall be designated as Whole-time Director of the Company for a term of five years with effect from 02 February 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders in their forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.