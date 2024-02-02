Sensex (    %)
                        
Board of Brightcom Group appoints director

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
At meeting held on 02 February 2024
The Board of Brightcom Group at its meeting held on 02 February 2024 has appointed Kallol Sen (DIN #00671018) as an Additional (Executive) Director and he shall be designated as Whole-time Director of the Company for a term of five years with effect from 02 February 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders in their forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.
First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

