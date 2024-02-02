Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd notched up volume of 15.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.82 lakh shares

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd, V-Guard Industries Ltd, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, GMM Pfaudler Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 February 2024.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd recorded volume of 1.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19927 shares. The stock lost 1.60% to Rs.2,668.15. Volumes stood at 18111 shares in the last session.

V-Guard Industries Ltd saw volume of 23.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.02 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.13% to Rs.314.50. Volumes stood at 18.54 lakh shares in the last session.

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd recorded volume of 312.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55.08 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.72% to Rs.181.40. Volumes stood at 136.56 lakh shares in the last session.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd recorded volume of 6.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.24 lakh shares. The stock lost 3.15% to Rs.1,506.50. Volumes stood at 80606 shares in the last session.

