Volumes spurt at Mahindra Holidays &amp; Resorts India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd, V-Guard Industries Ltd, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, GMM Pfaudler Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 February 2024.
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd notched up volume of 15.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.82 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.96% to Rs.425.50. Volumes stood at 3.26 lakh shares in the last session.
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd recorded volume of 1.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19927 shares. The stock lost 1.60% to Rs.2,668.15. Volumes stood at 18111 shares in the last session.
V-Guard Industries Ltd saw volume of 23.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.02 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.13% to Rs.314.50. Volumes stood at 18.54 lakh shares in the last session.
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd recorded volume of 312.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55.08 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.72% to Rs.181.40. Volumes stood at 136.56 lakh shares in the last session.
GMM Pfaudler Ltd recorded volume of 6.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.24 lakh shares. The stock lost 3.15% to Rs.1,506.50. Volumes stood at 80606 shares in the last session.
First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
