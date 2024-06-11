Business Standard
Board of Container Corporation Of India appoints director

Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
With effect from 20 May 2024
The Board of Directors of Container Corporation Of India through a resolution passed on 11 June 2024 has appointed Prabhas Dansana, Principal Executive Director/TT (M), Railway Board (DIN: 07973307) w.e.f. 20 May 2024, as Part-Time Government Director of the Company, till he holds the post of Principal Executive Director/TT (M), Railway Board or further orders, whichever is earlier.
First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

