Board of Coromandel International approves change in directorate

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 8:04 PM IST
With effect from 25 April 2024
The Board of Coromandel International approved the retirement of A Vellayan from the post of Chairman and Non-Executive Director with effect from the close of 25 April 2024. He is appointed as Chairman Emeritus effective 26 April 2024.
Consequent to his retirement, the board approved the appointment and redesignation of Arun Alagappan as Executive Chairman.
Board also announced retirement of M M Venkatachalam from the position of Non-Executive Director with effect from the close of 25 April 2024
