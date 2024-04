On or before 09 August 2024

The total dividend for FY 2023-24 will be Rs. 40/- per equity share on par value of Rs. 5/- each i.e. 800%.

Tech Mahindra announced that final dividend of Rs 28 per equity share for FY 2024 will be paid on or before 09 August 2024. This dividend is in addition to Interim Dividend of Rs. 12 per equity share paid by the Company in November 2023.