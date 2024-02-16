Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Board of CRISIL approves change in directorate

Image

Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
At meeting held on 16 February 2024
The Board of CRISIL at its meeting held on 16 February 2024 has accepted the resignation of Ewout Steenbergen (DIN: 07956962) with effect from the close of business hours on 16 February 2024 as Director and Chair of the Board.
The Board approved the appointment of Yann Le Pallec (DIN: 05173118) as Chairman of the Board with effect from 17 February 2024;
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Board also approved the appointment of Saugata Saha (DIN: 10496237) as an Additional Director (Non Executive) of the Company with effect from 17 February 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Board of Bayer CropScience approves change in directorate

Board of Page Industries approves change in directorate

Board of BASF India approves change in directorate

CRISIL Upgrades IIFL Finance's Outlook to 'Positive' from 'Stable', Sees Market Position Strengthening and Improvement in Profitability

Tata Motors receives affirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL

ITI signs MoU with JandK Operations

Bakeri Urban Development Pvt reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.59 crore in the December 2023 quarter

CRISIL consolidated net profit rises 32.97% in the December 2023 quarter

Chemmanur Credits &amp; Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Welga Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.37 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE ScoreCisco LayoffsCBSE Board Exam 2024SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon