Board of D B Realty to review corporate structure

On 09 February 2024

The Board of D B Realty will meet on 09 February 2024 to review the existing corporate structure consisting of real estate and hotel/hospitality business segments and seek in-principle approval of the Board for corporate restructuring including but not limited to demerger of hotel/hospitality business to unlock growth and value creation for all stakeholders.