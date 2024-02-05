Sensex (    %)
                        
Board of D B Realty to review corporate structure

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 11:32 AM IST
On 09 February 2024
The Board of D B Realty will meet on 09 February 2024 to review the existing corporate structure consisting of real estate and hotel/hospitality business segments and seek in-principle approval of the Board for corporate restructuring including but not limited to demerger of hotel/hospitality business to unlock growth and value creation for all stakeholders.
First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

