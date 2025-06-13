Friday, June 13, 2025 | 12:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Dilip Buildcon approves allotment of 1.53 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

Board of Dilip Buildcon approves allotment of 1.53 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

Image

Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 13 June 2025

The Board of Dilip Buildcon at its meeting held on 13 June 2025 has approved the allotment of 1,53,90,510 equity shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each against receipt of the balance subscription amount of Rs. 246.03 /- per warrant (i.e. 75% of the issue price), pursuant to the exercise and conversion of 1,53,90,510 convertible warrants in compliance with the provisions of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 (ICDR Regulations), and the terms of allotment of the warrants.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty trades below 24,750 mark; FMCG shares decline

Nifty trades below 24,750 mark; FMCG shares decline

Sigachi Industries rises after securing ToR nod from SEIAA Andhra Pradesh

Sigachi Industries rises after securing ToR nod from SEIAA Andhra Pradesh

Shah Metacorp Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Shah Metacorp Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Dollar index lifted on safe haven demand; struggle near 3-year low stays

Dollar index lifted on safe haven demand; struggle near 3-year low stays

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon