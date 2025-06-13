Friday, June 13, 2025 | 12:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty trades below 24,750 mark; FMCG shares decline

Image

Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The key domestic indices traded in negative terrain with significant losses in early afternoon trade, weighed down by negative global sentiment after Israel declared a state of emergency following strikes on Iranian nuclear and strategic sites. Market participants moved toward safe-haven assets, while investors closely tracked trends in Brent crude oil prices. The Nifty traded below the 24,750 mark.

FMCG shares declined for the third consecutive trading session.

At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 567.79 points or 0.69% to 81,118.36. The Nifty 50 index fell 178.70 points or 0.72% to 24,710.80.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index slipped 0.51% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index dropped 0.46%.

 

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,270 shares rose and 2,548 shares fell. A total of 155 shares were unchanged.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement jumped 1.57% to Rs 99,949.

In the commodities, Brent crude for August 2025 settlement jumped $4.20 or 6.06% to $73.56 a barrel amid heightened geopolitical tensions

Economy:

India's Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation eased to 2.82% in May 2025, down 34 basis points from April's 3.16%, marking the lowest reading since February 2019. A key driver of the decline was food inflation, which dropped to 0.99%, the lowest since October 2021, significantly below both April's 1.78%.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, up 7.13% to 15.02. The Nifty 26 Jun 2025 futures were trading at 24,744.80, at a premium of 34 points as compared with the spot at 24,710.80.

The Nifty option chain for the 26 June 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 61.6 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 50.1 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index fell 1.05% to 54,527.15. The index dropped 2.97% for the three consecutive trading sessions.

United Spirits (down 2.26%), United Breweries (down 2.09%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (down 2.02%), Godrej Consumer Products (down 1.73%), Varun Beverages (down 1.37%), Tata Consumer Products (down 1.35%), Emami (down 1.17%), Dabur India (down 1.16%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.93%) and ITC (down 0.9%) declined.

Stock in Spotlight:

TANFAC Industries rallied 4.04% after the company announced that it has has successfully commissioned its 5,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) Solar Grade Dilute Hydrofluoric Acid (DHF) plant.

CSB Bank shed 0.87%. The company announced that Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the reappointment of Pralay Mondal as managing director (MD) & CEO of the bank for a period of three years with effect from 15 September 2025.

Sigachi Industries rises after securing ToR nod from SEIAA Andhra Pradesh

Shah Metacorp Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Dollar index lifted on safe haven demand; struggle near 3-year low stays

CG Power & Industrial Solutions allots 41,200 equity shares under ESOP

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

