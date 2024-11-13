Board of Electrotherm (India) approves sale of entire stake in ET Elec\Trans

At meeting held on 13 November 2024The Board of Electrotherm (India) at its meeting held on 13 November 2024 has approved the sale of entire investment (7,24,400 equity shares of Rs. 10/\ each C i.e.80.49% stake) held by the Company in ET Elec\Trans, a subsidiary of the Company. Consequently, ET Elec\Trans, ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company with effect from 13 November 2024.
