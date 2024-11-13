Business Standard
Board of Electrotherm (India) approves sale of entire stake in ET Elec\Trans

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 7:04 PM IST

At meeting held on 13 November 2024

The Board of Electrotherm (India) at its meeting held on 13 November 2024 has approved the sale of entire investment (7,24,400 equity shares of Rs. 10/\ each C i.e.80.49% stake) held by the Company in ET Elec\Trans, a subsidiary of the Company. Consequently, ET Elec\Trans, ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company with effect from 13 November 2024.

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 6:46 PM IST

