Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nazara integrates with ONDC to launch gCommerce - an innovative in-game monetization platform

Nazara integrates with ONDC to launch gCommerce - an innovative in-game monetization platform

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

Nazara Technologies and Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) announced their integration to launch "gCommerce" - an innovative in-game monetization platform that seamlessly integrates e-commerce within games.

The integration aims to address a persistent challenge for Indian game developers: low inapp purchase (IAP) conversion rates and poor yields from advertising. Through gCommerce, Nazara and ONDC Network are reimagining game monetization by leveraging India's thriving e-commerce landscape and providing developers with new, scalable revenue streams.

This strategic integration will allow game developers to monetize through an affiliate revenue-sharing model, earning a commission on every successful transaction initiated by players through the gCommerce platform.

 

The gCommerce platform is currently in soft launch and will be rolled out to game developers starting Q1, FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

biden xinping

Diminished Biden heads to APEC summit in Peru, overshadowed by China's Xi

Swiggi

​Analysts prefer Swiggy over Zomato for the long term; here's why

Manipur

Centre rushes 20 additional CAPF companies to Manipur after fresh violence

Mutual funds (MFs) are gearing up with offerings centered on the ‘quality' theme, as this investment approach is expected to rebound following three years of underperformance compared to the ‘value' theme.

Index Funds are the go-to choice for India's young investors, shows survey

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: Executive can't become judge, says Supreme Court on 'bulldozer justice'

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon