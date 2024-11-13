Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers standalone net profit rises 20.35% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.72% to Rs 642.23 croreNet profit of Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers rose 20.35% to Rs 26.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.72% to Rs 642.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 619.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales642.23619.22 4 OPM %6.916.80 -PBDT37.7131.80 19 PBT35.7129.78 20 NP26.6722.16 20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content