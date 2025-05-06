Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 08:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Board of Enviro Infra Engineers approves acquisition of EIE Renewables

Board of Enviro Infra Engineers approves acquisition of EIE Renewables

Image

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

At meeting held on 06 May 2025

The Board of Enviro Infra Engineers at its meeting held on 06 May 2025 has approved the acquisition of EIE Renewables. The proposed acquisition will enable the Company to tap the opportunities prevailing in the renewable energy sector and aligns with the long-term vision of the Company to expand into sustainable and future-oriented business segments.

First Published: May 06 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

