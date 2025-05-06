Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 11:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paras Defence announces strategic JV with HevenDrones Israel

Paras Defence announces strategic JV with HevenDrones Israel

Image

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Paras Defence and Space Technologies has announced a strategic joint venture with HevenDrones Israel, an independent subsidiary of Heven - a US-based global company that is recognised for its autonomous, hydrogen-powered and mission-specific drones.

The JV will establish a new entity in India to design, manufacture and supply next-generation drone systems tailored for India's defence and homeland security landscape, with long-term plans to address global markets.

The JV combines Paras Defence's engineering and manufacturing ecosystem with HevenDrones' proprietary platforms. The JV will serve as the exclusive vehicle for bringing this revolutionary hydrogen-powered drone technology to India for the first time. This partnership positions the JV among the first in the country to offer ready-to-fly, proven hydrogen-powered drones with enhanced flight endurance and modular payload capabilitiesdesigned, manufactured, and deployed from Indian soil. The JV will prioritize deployment in domains such as logistics support for remote and border regions, tactical surveillance, defence supply chains, and high-altitude missions.

 

Both companies are contributing significant capabilities, with HevenDrones transferring intellectual property, production manuals, and working prototypes, while Paras Defence will oversee manufacturing, sales, local compliance, and operational delivery.transfer will include training programs, and governance will be overseen by a board comprising a director from each company, who will together appoint a CEO, CFO, and COO.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RBI holds 879.59 metric tones of gold by end-March 2025, says central bank report

RBI holds 879.59 metric tones of gold by end-March 2025, says central bank report

Hind Rectifiers rises after Q4 PAT soars 98% to Rs 10 cr

Hind Rectifiers rises after Q4 PAT soars 98% to Rs 10 cr

CAMS registers over 10% YoY growth in Q4 PAT; maintains leadership with 68% market share

CAMS registers over 10% YoY growth in Q4 PAT; maintains leadership with 68% market share

Volumes spurt at CCL Products (India) Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at CCL Products (India) Ltd counter

Board of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust recommends final dividend

Board of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust recommends final dividend

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchPaytm Q4 Results 2025Yes Bank Stake DealMP Board Toppers List 2025Dividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon