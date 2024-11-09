Board of Epigral approves doubling of capacity at Dahej

At meeting held on 09 November 2024The Board of Epigral at its meeting held on 09 November 2024 has approved the expansion of production capacity of Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Resin (CPVC Resin) and Epichlorohydrin at Dahej, Gujarat at an estimated capex of Rs 780 crore.
Details:
CPVC Resin - Proposed capacity addition 75,000 TPA (existing capacity 75,000 TPA; 65% capacity utilization)
Epichlorohydrin - Proposed capacity addition 50,000 TPA (existing capacity 50,000 TPA; 80% capacity utilization)
