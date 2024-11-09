Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Epigral approves doubling of capacity at Dahej

Board of Epigral approves doubling of capacity at Dahej

Image

Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 09 November 2024

The Board of Epigral at its meeting held on 09 November 2024 has approved the expansion of production capacity of Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Resin (CPVC Resin) and Epichlorohydrin at Dahej, Gujarat at an estimated capex of Rs 780 crore.

Details:

CPVC Resin - Proposed capacity addition 75,000 TPA (existing capacity 75,000 TPA; 65% capacity utilization)

Epichlorohydrin - Proposed capacity addition 50,000 TPA (existing capacity 50,000 TPA; 80% capacity utilization)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Pushkar Singh, Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Villages with population of 50 and above to get roads by 2030: CM Dhami

Apple Inc, Apple company

Apple strengthens India presence with research and development subsidiary

Modi, Narendra Modi

Congress-ruled states ATM of party's shahi parivar, says PM Narendra Modi

Pakistan Train

'Suicide bomb' blast at Pakistan railway station: Death toll jumps to 24

Indian police

Religious Whatsapp group: IAS officer's phone reset, says Kerala police

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon