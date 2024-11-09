Business Standard
PFC PAT grows 9% YoY to Rs 7,215 crore in Q2 FY25

Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) reported 8.85% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,214.90 crore on 14.96% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 25,721.79 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Total income grew by 15.04% year on year (YoY) to Rs 25,754.73 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 9,367.86 crore in the September 2024 quarter, up 8.57% from Rs 8,628.79 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Total expenses spiked 19.1% to Rs 15,843.01 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared second interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share for FY25, subject to approval of shareholders. The record date for the said dividend is fixed on 25 November 2024 and it shall be paid on or before 8 December 2024.

 

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) is a leading power sector public financial institution and a non-banking financial company providing fund and non-fund-based support for the development of the Indian power sector.

Shares of Power Finance Corporation slipped 2.70% to Rs 449.45 on Friday, 8 November 2024.

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

