Board of Welspun Specialty Solutions to consider proposal for fund raising

On 13 November 2024The Board of Welspun Specialty Solutions will meet on 13 November 2024 to consider the proposal for raising of fund by way of equity shares or other securities through rights issue, qualified institutions placement, preferential issue or any other method as may be permitted under the applicable law, subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required.
