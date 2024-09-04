Board of Eraaya Lifespaces approves change in CFO

At meeting held on 04 September 2024

The Board of Eraaya Lifespaces at its meeting held on 04 September 2024 has approved appointment of C.S. Murty is appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the company with immediate effect, as company's previous Chief Financial Officer Meenakshi Sharma is absenting from her duties for last 4-5 weeks without any proper explanation and is currently not accessible.