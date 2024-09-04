Business Standard
Board of Eraaya Lifespaces approves change in CFO

Board of Eraaya Lifespaces approves change in CFO

Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 04 September 2024
The Board of Eraaya Lifespaces at its meeting held on 04 September 2024 has approved appointment of C.S. Murty is appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the company with immediate effect, as company's previous Chief Financial Officer Meenakshi Sharma is absenting from her duties for last 4-5 weeks without any proper explanation and is currently not accessible.
First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 12:14 PM IST

