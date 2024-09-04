Business Standard
Bikaji Foods acquires majority stake in Ariba Foods

Bikaji Foods acquires majority stake in Ariba Foods

Image

Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Bikaji Foods International has completed the acquisition of 55% stake in Ariba Foods on 04 September 2024. Ariba Foods has now become a subsidiary of the company.
This acquisition is part of the company's strategy of backward integration and securing control over supply of frozen food. The company plans to shift its current frozen snacks and savories manufacturing to the Ariba Foods' manufacturing facility located at Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.
First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

