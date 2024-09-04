Natco Pharma invests USD 8 mn in bio-tech firm eGenesis

In March 2024, eGenesis announced the world's first porcine kidney transplant in a living patient. The transplant was authorized by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) under the Expanded Access pathway.

eGenesis is pioneering a genome engineering-based approach in the development of safe and effective transplantable organs to end the global organ shortage and transform the treatment of organ failure. The eGenesis Genome Engineering and Production (EGEN) Platform is the only technology of its kind to comprehensively address cross-species molecular incompatibilities and viral risk via genetic engineering to improve the lives of patients in need of a transplant. eGenesis is advancing development programs for kidney transplant, acute liver failure, and heart transplant.

Natco Pharma announced that its wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, Natco Pharma (Canada) Inc. has made an investment of US$ 8 million in eGenesis, Inc., a biotechnology company at the forefront of xenotransplantation focused on developing safe and effective humancompatible organs for transplant.