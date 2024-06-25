Business Standard
Board of G R Infraprojects approves sale of GR Aligarh Kanpur Highway

Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
At meeting held on 25 June 2024
The Board of G R Infraprojects at its meeting held on 25 June 2024 has approved the non-binding counter offer for acquisition of 100% equity stake/investment held in its wholly owned subsidiary company viz. GR Aligarh Kanpur Highway (GAKHPL) by Bharat Highways InvIT.
As on date, G R Infraprojects, together with its nominee, is holding 6,30,00,000 equity shares, constituting 100% issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the GAKHPL.
GR Aligarh Kanpur Highway is not a material subsidiary of the Company.
First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

