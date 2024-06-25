Business Standard
Tech Mahindra update on merger of Healthnxt Inc. with Tech Mahindra (Americas) Inc.

Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Tech Mahindra announced that a plan of merger of Healthnxt Inc., wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of the Company with its parent company viz. Tech Mahindra (Americas) Inc., wholly-owned material subsidiary of the Company, has been approved by the respective companies on 25 June 2024.
The intimation of the same was received by the Company at 10.35 a.m. (IST) on 25 June 2024.
The merger is subject to regulatory approvals in the country of incorporation. The appointed date of the plan of merger is 01 July 2024.
First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

