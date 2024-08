Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Borosil Scientific has allotted 49,089 equity shares under ESOP on 21 August 2024. Pursuant to the aforesaid allotment of equity shares, the issued and paid up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 8,88,45,481 divided into 8,88,45,481 equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each.