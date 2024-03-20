Board of HUDCO approved fund raising up to Rs 40,000 cr in FY 2024-25

Also approved increase in overall borrowing limit of Rs 1,50,000 cr

The Board of Housing & Urban Development Corporation at its meeting held on 20 March 2024 has approved raising of funds through issue of bonds/debentures, up to a maximum amount of Rs. 40,000 Crore during financial year 2024-25, depending upon actual funds requirement; and increase in overall borrowing limit to Rs. 1,50,000 crore from existing limit of Rs.1,00,000 crore as earlier approved by shareholders u/s 180(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013, subject to the approval of same by Shareholders.