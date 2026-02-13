Friday, February 13, 2026 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Board of Indian Railway Catering&Tourism Corp. recommends Second Interim dividend

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 10:06 AM IST

Of Rs 3.5 per share

Indian Railway Catering&Tourism Corp. announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 12 February 2026, inter alia, have recommended the Second Interim dividend of Rs 3.5 per equity Share (i.e. 175%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

