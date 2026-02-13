Zensar Tech inks deal worth USD 210 million
Zensar Technologies has secured a large 5.5-year framework deal with an expected revenue $ 210 million from a large financial company. Under this framework deal, Zensar Technologies will fundamentally rethink how work is done and delivered across the enterprise and unlock efficiencies by use of AI led automation.
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 10:05 AM IST