Zensar Tech inks deal worth USD 210 million

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 10:05 AM IST
Zensar Technologies has secured a large 5.5-year framework deal with an expected revenue $ 210 million from a large financial company. Under this framework deal, Zensar Technologies will fundamentally rethink how work is done and delivered across the enterprise and unlock efficiencies by use of AI led automation.

ONGC Q3 PAT rises 2% YoY to Rs 8,372 cr

Hindalco Industries declines after Q3 PAT falls over 45% YoY

INR loses momentum amid AI led sharp sell-off in equities globally

Indices drift lower in early trade; breadth weak

Natco Pharma receives USFDA EIR report for API unit in Chennai

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

