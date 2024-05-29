Rail Vikas Nigam wins Rs 38.10 cr work order from South East Central Railway

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Rail Vikas Nigam received Letter of Acceptance from South East Central Railway for Provision of Auto Signalling with Electronic Interlocking (OFC Based) between ChampaSaragaon-Baraduar-Sakti section with alteration in existing Electronic Interlocking & Supply, Installation, Testing, Commissioning of new Electronic Interlocking, MSDAC & IPS etc., execution of all indoor & outdoor works & construction and Electrification of the huts etc. in Champa-Sakti Section of Bilaspur Division of South East Central Railway. The cost of the project is Rs 38.10 crore.