Board of Kalpataru Projects International approves increase in limit of NCD issuance up to Rs 1600 cr

At meeting held on 09 July 2024

The Board of Kalpataru Projects International at its meeting held today, has inter-alia approved the proposal for setting up of fund raising limit by way of issuance of secured / unsecured redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures by the Company upto Rs. 1600 crore (principal amount) outstanding at any point of time (inclusive of current NCDs amounting to Rs. 1298 crore).