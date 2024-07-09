Business Standard
Board of Kalpataru Projects International approves increase in limit of NCD issuance up to Rs 1600 cr

Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 12:32 PM IST
At meeting held on 09 July 2024
The Board of Kalpataru Projects International at its meeting held today, has inter-alia approved the proposal for setting up of fund raising limit by way of issuance of secured / unsecured redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures by the Company upto Rs. 1600 crore (principal amount) outstanding at any point of time (inclusive of current NCDs amounting to Rs. 1298 crore).
First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

