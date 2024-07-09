Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, L T Foods Ltd, Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 July 2024.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd soared 12.99% to Rs 2272.85 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 81983 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29147 shares in the past one month.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd spiked 10.88% to Rs 242.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

L T Foods Ltd surged 9.17% to Rs 282.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 99454 shares in the past one month.

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd spurt 9.00% to Rs 578.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 82791 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22494 shares in the past one month.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd added 8.95% to Rs 1056.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49468 shares in the past one month.

