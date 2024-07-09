TRAI issues amendments to regulatory framework for broadcasting and cable services and releases

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) yesterday issued Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services (Eighth) (Addressable Systems) Tariff (Fourth Amendment) Order, 2024 (1 of 2024); Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) (Sixth Amendment) Regulations, 2024 (4 of 2024); the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Standards of Quality of Service and Consumer Protection (Addressable Systems) (Fourth Amendment) Regulations, 2024 (3 of 2024) and also recommendations to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) on 'Listing of channels in Electronic Programme Guide and Upgrading DD Free Dish platform to an Addressable System'.

TRAI stated that these amendments, except for few clauses, shall come into force after 90 days from the date of its publication in the official gazette. In consonance with the complete digitization of the cable TV sector, TRAI on 3rd March 2017 had notified the Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable services. The framework was further tuned to the need of the broadcasting ecosystem and to address the concerns of stakeholders through amendments issued in 2020 and 2022.

