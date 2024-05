At meeting held on 08 May 2024

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Board of Kalpataru Projects International at its meeting held on 08 May 2024 has approved the subscription to Rights issue of Shree Shubham Logistics (SSL), wholly owned subsidiary of the company for an amount not exceeding Rs 100 crore, which would be utilized by SSL for repayment of loan granted by the company.