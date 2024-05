Including this vessel, the Company's current fleet stands at 44 vessels, comprising 30 tankers (6 crude carriers, 20 product tankers, 4 LPG carriers) and 14 dry bulk carriers aggregating 3.46 mn dwt.

Great Eastern Shipping Company has taken the delivery of a 2013 built Medium Range product tanker Jag Prachi of about 51,486 dwt. The company had contracted to buy the vessel in Q4 FY24.