At meeting held on 18 June 2024

The transaction is being done in the arm's length basis.

KIIL is in the business of manufacturing pipes.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Board of Kriti Nutrients at its meeting held on 18 June 2024 has decided to invest up to Rs 50 crore in convertible warrants of Kriti Industries (India) (KIIL).