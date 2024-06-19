Business Standard
Volumes soar at Gland Pharma Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 11:32 AM IST
Gland Pharma Ltd clocked volume of 103.15 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1772.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5819 shares
Indus Towers Ltd, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd, Asahi India Glass Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 June 2024.
Gland Pharma Ltd clocked volume of 103.15 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1772.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5819 shares. The stock lost 1.66% to Rs.1,808.00. Volumes stood at 7542 shares in the last session.
Indus Towers Ltd clocked volume of 415.96 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 80.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.18 lakh shares. The stock lost 4.89% to Rs.327.10. Volumes stood at 14.81 lakh shares in the last session.
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd registered volume of 12074 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 29.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 410 shares. The stock slipped 4.67% to Rs.16,400.20. Volumes stood at 177 shares in the last session.
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd registered volume of 5.68 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 98589 shares. The stock rose 5.61% to Rs.463.15. Volumes stood at 84282 shares in the last session.
Asahi India Glass Ltd registered volume of 45853 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12907 shares. The stock slipped 1.68% to Rs.658.70. Volumes stood at 63622 shares in the last session.
First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

