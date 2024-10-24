Business Standard
Board of Le Travenues Technology approves acquisition of Zoop Web Services

Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 24 October 2024

The Board of Le Travenues Technology (IXIGO) at its meeting held on 24 October 2024 has approved entering into definitive agreements to acquire a 51% stake in Zoop Web Services (Zoop) for a total consideration of Rs. 12.54 crore including noncompete fee, subject to the completion of certain conditions precedent, through a combination of secondary and primary share purchases. Additionally, the Company have the option to purchase the remaining stake in the future subject to fulfillment of certain conditions.

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

