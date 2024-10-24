Insolation Energy rises as arm gets order worth Rs 208 crore

Business Standard
Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

Insolation Energy added 2.24% to Rs 3546.50 after the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Insolation Green Energy received purchase order worth Rs 208.31 crore from Zetwerk Manufacturing Business for supply of solar PV modules at Gujarat.

The order entails supply of 550 WP SPV modules. The project is to be executed within fiscal year 2024-25. The size of contract is Rs 208,31,97,917.

Insolation Energy is engaged in the business of manufacturing solar panels and modules of high efficiency of various sizes.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 419.4% to Rs 55.47 crore on 163.9% jump in net sales to Rs 737.17 crore in FY24 over FY23.

 

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

