Board of Mahindra Lifespace Developers approves change in CFO

Image

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
At meeting held on 02 February 2024
The Board of Mahindra Lifespace Developers at its meeting held on 02 February 2024 has appointed Avinash Bapat as the Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from 1 May 2024. He replaces Vimal Agarwal who resigned from the role on account of his transition to a new role within the Mahindra Group with effect from close of 30 April 2024.
First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 9:13 AM IST

