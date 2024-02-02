Board of Mahindra Lifespace Developers approves change in CFO

At meeting held on 02 February 2024

The Board of Mahindra Lifespace Developers at its meeting held on 02 February 2024 has appointed Avinash Bapat as the Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from 1 May 2024. He replaces Vimal Agarwal who resigned from the role on account of his transition to a new role within the Mahindra Group with effect from close of 30 April 2024.