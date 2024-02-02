Sensex (    %)
                        
Hero MotoCorp, Mphasis, Indian Hotels, NMDC in spotlight

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp sold 433,598 lakh units in January 2024, up 22% from 356,690 units sold in January 2023.
Eicher Motors: The auto makers total motorcycles (Royal Enfield) sales rose 2% to 76,187 units in January 2024 as against 74,746 units sold in January 2023.
Ashok Leyland: The company sold 15939 vehicles in January 2024, which is lower by 7% as compared with 17200 units sold in January 2023.
Mphasis: The company's consolidated net profit fell to Rs 373.6 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with net profit of Rs 391.9 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Total income rose to Rs 3392.1 crore in Q3 FY24 from Rs 3325.5 crore recorded in Q2 FY24.
Indian Hotels Company: The company's consolidated net profit increased 18% to Rs 452 crore on 15% rise in revenue to Rs 2004 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
Panacea Biotec: The companys material wholly-owned subsidiary Panacea Biotec Pharma has received a communication from the USFDA indicating the inspection of facility at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh classification as Official Action Indicated (OAI).
NMDC: The state-owned miner's iron ore production grew by 8.1% to 4.54 million tonnes (MT) in January 2024 as against 4.20 MT in January 2023.
First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 8:51 AM IST

