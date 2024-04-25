Business Standard
Board of Nestle India approves launch of Nespresso in India

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 25 April 2024
The Board of Nestle India at its meeting held on 25 April 2024 has approved the launch of Nespresso in India wherein the Company will engage in the sale and distribution of Nespresso products (machines and capsules) through its distribution network, online channels, and boutiques under commercial arrangements with Nespresso and third parties. The Company expects to launch Nespresso in India by the end of 2024.
First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 1:11 PM IST

