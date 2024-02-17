Board of Novartis India approves change in directorate

At meeting held 17 February 2024

The Board has also appointed Christopher Snook (DIN: 00369790), as Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director for a period of 4 (four) consecutive years with effect from 31 March 2024.

The Board of Novartis India at its meeting held on 17 February 2024 has approved the appointment of Gira Sardesai (DIN: 02610502), as an Additional Director (designated as Non-Executive and Independent Director) with effect from 31 March 2024. The Board also took note of cessation of Jai Hiremath (DIN: 00062203) as an Independent Director of the company on completion of his second and final term with effect from 31 March 2024.